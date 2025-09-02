CFAS Chiefs and Selectees Conduct CPO Pride Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Commandant Vice Adm. Tatsuya Fukuda, and JMSDF Command Master Chief Shigekazu Suenaga pose for a photo before conducting a chief petty officer (CPO) pride run at CFAS in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The run is held annually for chiefs and selectees to celebrate the CPO initiation season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)