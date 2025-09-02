35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, after an orientation flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The flight reflected the continuous effort to deepen relationships, ensuring effective responses to evolving security challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)