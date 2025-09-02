Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight [Image 7 of 7]

    35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, after an orientation flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The flight reflected the continuous effort to deepen relationships, ensuring effective responses to evolving security challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

