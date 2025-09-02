Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight [Image 6 of 7]

    35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, shakes hands with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, after an orientation flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The flight provided JASDF leadership first-hand insight into 35th FW operations, advancing interoperability for combined missions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 22:23
    Photo ID: 9291800
    VIRIN: 250828-F-EP621-1584
    Resolution: 5263x3509
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness
    Misawa AB
    35th FW

