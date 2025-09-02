35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, shakes hands with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, after an orientation flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The flight provided JASDF leadership first-hand insight into 35th FW operations, advancing interoperability for combined missions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
