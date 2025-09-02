U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, examines the cockpit of an F-16D Fighting Falcon before an orientation flight with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. This type of bilateral engagement reinforces the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance by demonstrating tangible cooperation at the highest levels of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9291797
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-EP621-1231
|Resolution:
|6981x4654
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.