35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, explains the controls of an F-16D Fighting Falcon’s cockpit to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, before conducting an orientation flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Flying together symbolizes the shared commitment of both nations to maintaining stability and deterrence across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)