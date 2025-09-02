U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, explains the controls of an F-16D Fighting Falcon’s cockpit to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, before conducting an orientation flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Flying together symbolizes the shared commitment of both nations to maintaining stability and deterrence across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9291796
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-EP621-1162
|Resolution:
|5685x3790
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.