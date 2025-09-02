35th FW and 3rd Air Wing Commanders Go On Orientation Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Licata, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, pose for a photo before an orientation flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Flying together symbolizes the shared commitment of both nations to maintaining stability and deterrence across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)