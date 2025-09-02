Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A fireworks show dazzled spectators at the end of a Spokane Indians game during Military Appreciation Night in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 29, 2025. The Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night featured a colors presentation, national anthem performance, ceremonial first pitch and a flyover by the 92nd Air Refueling Wing. (Courtesy photo)