U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Lamore, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, shakes hands with Jimmy Obertop, Minor League Baseball Spokane Indians catcher, after the ceremonial first pitch during the Spokane Indians' Military Appreciation Night game in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 29, 2025. The Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night featured a colors presentation, national anthem performance, ceremonial first pitch and a KC-135 Stratotanker flyover by the 92nd Air Refueling Wing. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9289322
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-F3205-1005
|Resolution:
|3372x2244
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.