    Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together [Image 1 of 6]

    Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing flies over Avista Stadium during the Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 29, 2025. Avista Stadium is home to the minor league baseball team Spokane Indians. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9289318
    VIRIN: 250829-F-F3205-1001
    Resolution: 6553x4369
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Military Appreciation
    community partnership
    Team Fairchild
    Spokane Indians
    baseball

