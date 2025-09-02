Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing flies over Avista Stadium during the Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 29, 2025. Avista Stadium is home to the minor league baseball team Spokane Indians. (Courtesy photo)