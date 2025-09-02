Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing flies over Avista Stadium during the Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 29, 2025. The Spokane Indians Minor League baseball team held a Military Appreciation Night for all military personnel, active-duty service members and retired service members. (Courtesy photo)
