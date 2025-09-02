Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Team Fairchild Base Honor Guard presents the colors during the Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 29, 2025. As part of the Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night, honor guardsmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing presented the colors in conjunction with the performance of the national anthem. (Courtesy photo)