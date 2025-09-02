Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Lamore, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, waves to the crowd prior to throwing the ceremonial first pitch during the Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 29, 2025. The Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night featured a colors presentation, national anthem performance, ceremonial first pitch and a KC-135 Stratotanker flyover by the 92nd Air Refueling Wing. (Courtesy photo)