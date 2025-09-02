Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together [Image 4 of 6]

    Military Appreciation Night brings Team Fairchild, Spokane together

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Lamore, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, waves to the crowd prior to throwing the ceremonial first pitch during the Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 29, 2025. The Spokane Indians’ Military Appreciation Night featured a colors presentation, national anthem performance, ceremonial first pitch and a KC-135 Stratotanker flyover by the 92nd Air Refueling Wing. (Courtesy photo)

