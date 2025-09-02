NAVSUP BSC | Navy 250 Hats and Caps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250821-N-PX557-1007



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(August 21, 2025)



Vitaliy Rusavskiy, a public affairs specialist at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), displays a command ball cap from the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Rusavskiy served aboard Tripoli while assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121. Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP BSC are celebrating the 250th birthday of the Navy (observed October 13, 2025) by collectively displaying command ball caps from the workforce. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)