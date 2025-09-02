Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Navy 250 Hats and Caps [Image 2 of 8]

    NAVSUP BSC | Navy 250 Hats and Caps

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    250818-N-PX557-1005

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (August 18, 2025)

    Edward Otto, a security specialist at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), displays a command ball cap from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Otto, a Reagan plank owner, served aboard the ship as an Interior Communications Electrician from 2001 to 2005. Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP BSC are celebrating the 250th birthday of the Navy (observed October 13, 2025) by collectively displaying command ball caps from the workforce. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Navy 250 Hats and Caps [Image 8 of 8], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

