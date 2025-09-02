NAVSUP BSC | Navy 250 Hats and Caps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250731-N-PX557-1001



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(July 31, 2025)



Phuong Nguyen, an information technology project manager at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), displays a command ball cap from the Tarawa-class amphibious assault ship USS Nassau (LHA 4). Nguyen visited Nassau before their decommissioning in 2011 as part of a command visit to ships utilizing NAVSUP BSC-supported systems. Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP BSC are celebrating the 250th birthday of the Navy (observed October 13, 2025) by collectively displaying command ball caps from the workforce. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)