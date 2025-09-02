NAVSUP BSC | Navy 250 Hats and Caps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250731-N-PX557-1007



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(July 31, 2025)



Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), displays command ball caps from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Ticonderoga (CG 47) and Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Uribe served aboard Ticonderoga as the disbursing, sales, and food service officer, and as the principal assistant for logistics and assistant supply officer aboard Nimitz. Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP BSC are celebrating the 250th birthday of the Navy (observed October 13, 2025) by collectively displaying command ball caps from the workforce. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)