NAVSUP BSC | Navy 250 Hats and Caps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250807-N-PX557-1003



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(July 31, 2025)



Ian Parker, an information technology enterprise architect at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), displays a V-22 and Atlantic Test Ranges (ATR) hat obtained while serving as a systems administrator at Navy Operational Test and Evaluation Command for the MV-22 Osprey, and systems engineer at ATR. Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP BSC are celebrating the 250th birthday of the Navy (observed October 13, 2025) by collectively displaying command ball caps from the workforce. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)