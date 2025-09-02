NAVSUP BSC | Navy 250 Hats and Caps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250821-N-PX557-1005



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(August 21, 2025)



Charles Kauwell, an information technology project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), displays command ball caps from Naval Security Group Activity Misawa, Japan; Naval Security Group Support Detachment Two, Winter Harbor, Maine; Commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight; and the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Kauwell served aboard each command as a Cryptologic Technician (Collection). Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP BSC are celebrating the 250th birthday of the Navy (observed October 13, 2025) by collectively displaying command ball caps from the workforce. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)