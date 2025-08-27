U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to B Co., 4-9 Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pulls security near the perimeter while wearing chemical protective gear during counter-weapons of mass destruction training with Republic of Korea Army soldiers, Aug. 27, 2025, in the Republic of Korea.