U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

A U.S. Soldier assigned to B Co., 4-9 Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pulls security near the perimeter while wearing chemical protective gear during counter-weapons of mass destruction training with Republic of Korea Army soldiers, Aug. 27, 2025, in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9287712
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GF403-2696
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|669.43 KB
|Location:
|KR
