U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 17th Infantry Division operate a robotic system during counter-weapons of mass destruction training alongside U.S. Soldiers from B Co., 4-9 Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Aug. 27, 2025, in the Republic of Korea. The robot was used to safely inspect and identify simulated hazardous materials during the exercise.