Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 17th Infantry Division operate a robotic system during counter-weapons of mass destruction training alongside U.S. Soldiers from B Co., 4-9 Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Aug. 27, 2025, in the Republic of Korea. The robot was used to safely inspect and identify simulated hazardous materials during the exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 9287710
    VIRIN: 250827-A-GF403-8106
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 692.78 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield
    U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download