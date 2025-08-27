U.S. Soldiers ascend a stairwell while clearing a multi-story building during Ulchi Freedom Shield in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The exercise tested speed, precision, and communication in confined spaces.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9287705
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GF403-9422
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|423.71 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.