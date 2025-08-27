U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

A U.S. Soldier wearing a protective mask searches a lab setting during CWMD training in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The exercise, part of Ulchi Freedom Shield, focused on detecting and securing simulated hazardous materials.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9287709
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GF403-1045
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|492.99 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
