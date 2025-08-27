Date Taken: 08.27.2025 Date Posted: 09.01.2025 06:54 Photo ID: 9287707 VIRIN: 250827-A-GF403-3555 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 1.15 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.