Two Soldiers from B Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reload and prepare to move during a room-clearing drill at a MOUT site in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The training focused on small-unit urban combat skills during Ulchi Freedom Shield.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9287703
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-GF403-6981
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|326.93 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.