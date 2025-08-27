U.S., ROKA Soldiers Train Together on Urban Warfare, CWMD During Ulchi Freedom Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Soldiers from B Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reload and prepare to move during a room-clearing drill at a MOUT site in the Republic of Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The training focused on small-unit urban combat skills during Ulchi Freedom Shield.