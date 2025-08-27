Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. and partner nation service members attend a lecture series during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. By working together, our militaries strengthen bonds that transcend borders and foster mutual respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9286379
    VIRIN: 250829-F-MP612-1060
    Resolution: 4187x2789
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EGYPT
    PARTNERSHIP
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25
    BS25
    PILOT ACADEMICS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download