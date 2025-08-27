USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and partner nation service members attend a lecture series during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. By working together, our militaries strengthen bonds that transcend borders and foster mutual respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)