USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

Egyptian Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mostafa, Air Force Training Department chief, provides remarks to pilots from the United States, India, Egypt, Qatar, Greece and Italy, during the BRIGHT STAR 25 introduction brief at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 participation bolsters strong multinational partnerships, deters aggression, reduces the burden on any single nation, and fosters a collective approach to security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)