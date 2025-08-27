Egyptian Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mostafa, Air Force Training Department chief, provides remarks to pilots from the United States, India, Egypt, Qatar, Greece and Italy, during the BRIGHT STAR 25 introduction brief at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 participation bolsters strong multinational partnerships, deters aggression, reduces the burden on any single nation, and fosters a collective approach to security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 10:59
|Photo ID:
|9286377
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-MP612-1283
|Resolution:
|2591x1726
|Size:
|809.99 KB
|Location:
|CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.