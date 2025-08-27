Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series [Image 4 of 6]

    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Egyptian Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mostafa, Air Force Training Department chief, provides remarks to pilots from the United States, India, Egypt, Qatar, Greece and Italy, during the BRIGHT STAR 25 introduction brief at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 participation bolsters strong multinational partnerships, deters aggression, reduces the burden on any single nation, and fosters a collective approach to security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 10:59
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

