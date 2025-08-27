USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and partner nation service members attend a lecture series during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. The U.S. is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, showcasing unified resolve and ability to respond to evolving challenges together. Strong defense partnerships like this build lasting capacity, improve interoperability, and send a clear message of deterrence to those who threaten regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)