Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Egyptian Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohammed Fouda, Air Force Training Advisory commander, engages with pilots from the United States, India, Egypt, Qatar, Greece and Italy, during an intelligence brief in preparation for BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 fosters readiness, improves mil-to-mil coordination, provides opportunities to share best practices, and strengthens bonds between our forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9286378
    VIRIN: 250829-F-MP612-1261
    Resolution: 3485x2321
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series
    USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EGYPT
    PARTNERSHIP
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25
    BS25
    PILOT ACADEMICS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download