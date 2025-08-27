USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

Egyptian Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohammed Fouda, Air Force Training Advisory commander, engages with pilots from the United States, India, Egypt, Qatar, Greece and Italy, during an intelligence brief in preparation for BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 fosters readiness, improves mil-to-mil coordination, provides opportunities to share best practices, and strengthens bonds between our forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
