USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

U.S. and partner nation service members attend an intelligence brief in preparation for BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. The BRIGHT STAR 25 exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)