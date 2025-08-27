USAF and partner nation service members attend BRIGHT STAR 25 lecture series

Egyptian Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohammed Fouda, Air Force Training Advisory commander, provides remarks to pilots from the United States, India, Egypt, Qatar, Greece and Italy, during the BRIGHT STAR 25 introduction brief at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
