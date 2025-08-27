563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 563rd Rescue Group outgoing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, during the 563rd RQG Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. Redmond passed the guidon to symbolize relinquishing command of the 563rd RQG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)