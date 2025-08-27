563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 563rd Rescue Group outgoing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, during the 563rd RQG Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. Redmond passed the guidon to symbolize relinquishing command of the 563rd RQG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9284250
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-KQ087-1104
|Resolution:
|5478x3645
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
