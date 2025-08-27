U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Morgans, 563rd Rescue Group incoming commander, speaks during the 563rd RQG Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. Morgans expressed his enthusiasm to lead and serve alongside the Airmen of the 563rd RQG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9284248
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-KQ087-1126
|Resolution:
|5228x3478
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.