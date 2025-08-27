563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Morgans, 563rd Rescue Group incoming commander, speaks during the 563rd RQG Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. Morgans expressed his enthusiasm to lead and serve alongside the Airmen of the 563rd RQG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)