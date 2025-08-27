563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron present the commander’s aircraft, an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, to Col. Nicholas Morgans, 563rd Rescue Group incoming commander, during the 563rd RQG Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. The aircraft’s presentation symbolized the 563rd's combat search and rescue mission, heritage and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
