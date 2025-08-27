563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, presents the guidon to Col. Nicholas Morgans, 563rd Rescue Group incoming commander, during the 563rd RQG Change of Command at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. Morgans took command after his previous assignment as director of operations at Second Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)