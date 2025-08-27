563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, speaks during the 563rd Rescue Group Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. Cabrera spoke of rescue Airmen’s dedication to the mission to always bring service members and civilians home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
