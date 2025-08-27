Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, speaks during the 563rd Rescue Group Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. Cabrera spoke of rescue Airmen’s dedication to the mission to always bring service members and civilians home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:17
    Photo ID: 9284243
    VIRIN: 250828-F-KQ087-1054
    Resolution: 5970x3972
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony
    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony
    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony
    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony
    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony
    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony
    563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download