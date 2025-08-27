563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Davis-Monthan Honor Guardsmen prepare to present the colors during the 563rd Rescue Group Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. The Honor Guard posts the colors at any military ceremony that marks an anniversary or significant event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)