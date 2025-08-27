U.S. Air Force Davis-Monthan Honor Guardsmen prepare to present the colors during the 563rd Rescue Group Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025. The Honor Guard posts the colors at any military ceremony that marks an anniversary or significant event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9284244
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-KQ087-1005
|Resolution:
|5960x3965
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 563rd Rescue Group hosts 2025 Change of Command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.