    NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts [Image 6 of 6]

    NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2025) Andrew Nelles observed the care of oncology patients across the multidisciplinary spectrum within the new Cancer Program at Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Cancer Oncology Center of Excellence, and worked alongside Commander Vicente, both in clinic and the operating room. Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Marcelo Calero)

