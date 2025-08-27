NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts

SAN DIEGO (July 17, 2025) Shreya Singh interned for Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Warfighter Laboratory under the mentorship of senior neuroscientist, Dr. Wiemen Zheng, where Singh worked on a project exploring AI and machine learning models to decode visual images from EEG signal datasets collected at NHRC. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 13:14
|Photo ID:
|9283621
|VIRIN:
|250717-N-PO071-9237
|Resolution:
|1088x1442
|Size:
|588.39 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
