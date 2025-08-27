NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (July 17, 2025) Shreya Singh interned for Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Warfighter Laboratory under the mentorship of senior neuroscientist, Dr. Wiemen Zheng, where Singh worked on a project exploring AI and machine learning models to decode visual images from EEG signal datasets collected at NHRC. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano)