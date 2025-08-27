NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2025) Alejandra Abramson was an intern for Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Operational Infectious Diseases laboratory, where she executed experiments that analyzed human urine and experiments that led to the protein expression and purification of new target proteins that were analyzed. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano)