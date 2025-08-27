NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (June 17, 2025) Jenica Earl was involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting data on a continuous chest compression (CCC) device tested during medical drills aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). She analyzed performance metrics such as compression rate and depth and produced visual summaries of the results. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano)