    NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts [Image 4 of 6]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2025) Alannah Harnden worked as an intern at Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Operational Infectious Diseases laboratory, executed experiments that analyzed protein sequencing that were analyzed on the Quantum-Si Platinum instrument. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9283641
    VIRIN: 250721-N-TF066-8303
    Resolution: 1074x1412
    Size: 382.35 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    ONR, NREIP, navy, navy medicine

