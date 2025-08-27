Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts [Image 5 of 6]

    NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 25, 2025) Ryan Ngo did his internship with biomedical engineers in Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Warfighter Performance department. He debriefed NHRC’s leadership via Teams on the dataset collected by developing a data management strategy for Garmin and Oura Ring users. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9283646
    VIRIN: 250825-N-PO071-8081
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts [Image 6 of 6], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

