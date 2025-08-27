NHRC Summer Research Interns Show Great Promise as Future Force Standouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 25, 2025) Ryan Ngo did his internship with biomedical engineers in Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Warfighter Performance department. He debriefed NHRC’s leadership via Teams on the dataset collected by developing a data management strategy for Garmin and Oura Ring users. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)