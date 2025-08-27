APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Zachary Cole, the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite maintenance chief with Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, (right) briefs members from the Society of American Military Engineers during their site visit to the Powidz APS-2 worksite August 21, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)