APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers

POWIDZ, Poland – Since the U.S. Army signed for the keys to the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) worksite in Poland last year, a lot of activity has been going there. Thousands of wheeled and tracked vehicles have been relocated to the site, plus support equipment, shop stock, supplies, tools and more.



But it’s not just equipment seen at the Powidz site. It’s also people. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland (AFSBn-Poland) has hosted dozens of senior civic and military leaders, distinguished visitors, and guests since assuming mission command of the NATO-funded APS-2 worksite. Two of the most recent groups were the 719th Movement Control Battalion (719th MCB) and the Society of American Military Engineers (S.A.M.E.).



The 719th MCD conducted a leaders professional development site visit and key leader engagement at the Powidz APS-2 worksite August 20, 2025, and several representatives from S.A.M.E. did the same the next day on August 21. AFSBn-Poland provided briefings and site tours to both groups.



According to an informational briefing provided to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade from AFSBn-Germany, some of the visitors from S.A.M.E. included engineers who were responsible for helping to construct the Powidz APS-2 worksite. The briefing further stated these S.A.M.E. civil engineers, architects and mechanical engineers returned to the site to better understand how they can incorporate changes and improvements for the possibility of more NATO-funded APS-2 worksites across Europe in the future.



For the team of senior leaders from the 719th MCB, the site visit to Powidz assisted them in gaining a better understanding of how APS-2 works and how to incorporate the movement control aspect of equipment, if and when called to do so during contingency operations or training exercises, the informational briefing further stated.



AFSBn-Poland, one of four battalions under the 405th AFSB, is charged with providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage and maintenance of APS-2 at the Powidz worksite to enable commanders to conduct unified action and a full range of military operations in support of U.S. European Command and the Army on NATO’s eastern flank.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite houses an entire armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets, managed and maintained at ready-to-issue standards by AFSBn-Poland. The Powidz APS-2 worksite demonstrates the U.S. and NATO’s commitment to maintaining rapid deployment capabilities, playing a crucial role in deterrence through enduring agreements and strategic investments.



