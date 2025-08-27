Senior leaders from the 719th Movement Control Battalion and their escorts from Army Field Support Battalion-Poland pose for a group photo during the movement control battalion’s leaders professional development site visit to the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 20, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 03:59
|Photo ID:
|9282439
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-A4479-1553
|Resolution:
|3258x2170
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers
No keywords found.