APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers

Jermaine Jones from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency (left) speaks with the command sergeant major and the commander of the 719th Movement Control Battalion during a battalion leaders professional development site visit to the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 20, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)