APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers

The Society of American Military Engineers pose for a group photo during their site visit to the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 21, 2025. Some of the visitors from S.A.M.E. included engineers who were responsible for helping to construct the Powidz APS-2 worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)