    APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers [Image 4 of 6]

    APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.28.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The Society of American Military Engineers pose for a group photo during their site visit to the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite August 21, 2025. Some of the visitors from S.A.M.E. included engineers who were responsible for helping to construct the Powidz APS-2 worksite. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 03:59
    Photo ID: 9282441
    VIRIN: 250828-A-A4479-5780
    Resolution: 3048x2024
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    This work, APS-2 worksite in Poland plays host to 719th MCB, Society of American Military Engineers [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

