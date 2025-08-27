Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Maintenance Group receive a briefing on mission requirements and base amenities during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. The briefing prepared personnel to support forward operations in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)