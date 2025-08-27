U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Maintenance Group receive a briefing on mission requirements and base amenities during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. The briefing prepared personnel to support forward operations in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9281891
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-TU760-1009
|Resolution:
|4292x2859
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
No keywords found.