Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment section, inspect flight gear in support of exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. The exercise trained U.S. and ROK air force units to rapidly deploy and sustain combat operations from multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)