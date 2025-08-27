Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittany Dipple, 36th Fighter Squadron detachment commander, directs air operations during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. Dipple led forward-deployed F-16 Fighting Falcon operations alongside ROK air force partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 21:37
    VIRIN: 250820-F-TU760-1016
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Daegu Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment
    Ulchi Freedom Shield
    Republic of Korea
    UFS 25

