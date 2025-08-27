Date Taken: 08.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 21:37 Photo ID: 9281899 VIRIN: 250820-F-TU760-1016 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.12 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.