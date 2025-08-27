U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittany Dipple, 36th Fighter Squadron detachment commander, directs air operations during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. Dipple led forward-deployed F-16 Fighting Falcon operations alongside ROK air force partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
